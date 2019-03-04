Listen Live Sports

Woods pulls out of Bay Hill with neck strain

March 4, 2019 2:39 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with what he describes as a neck strain.

Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter . He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play.

This is the first time the 43-year-old Woods has withdrawn from a tournament in two years, shortly before his fourth back surgery to fuse his lower spine.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill.

He says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

Woods has played three times this year, with his best finish a tie for 10th in Mexico City.

