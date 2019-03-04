World Golf Ranking

Through March 3 1. Dustin Johnson USA 9.92 2. Justin Rose ENG 9.92 3. Brooks Koepka USA 9.07 4. Justin Thomas USA 8.58 5. Bryson DeChambeau USA 7.54 6. Rory McIlroy NIR 6.73 7. Rickie Fowler USA 6.31 8. Xander Schauffele USA 6.22 9. Jon Rahm ESP 6.12 10. Francesco Molinari ITA 5.60 11. Jason Day AUS 5.31 12. Tiger Woods USA 5.19 13. Tony Finau USA 5.15 14. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 4.78 15. Paul Casey ENG 4.72 16. Patrick Reed USA 4.70 17. Bubba Watson USA 4.43 18. Marc Leishman AUS 4.41 19. Patrick Cantlay USA 4.35 20. Phil Mickelson USA 4.31 21. Webb Simpson USA 4.03 22. Matt Kuchar USA 4.01 23. Gary Woodland USA 3.98 24. Jordan Spieth USA 3.71 25. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 3.70 26. Sergio Garcia ESP 3.67 27. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 3.64 28. Cameron Smith AUS 3.63 29. Alex Noren SWE 3.63 30. Ian Poulter ENG 3.41 31. Adam Scott AUS 3.39 32. Keegan Bradley USA 3.27 33. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 3.20 34. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 3.16 35. Li Haotong CHN 3.05 36. Henrik Stenson SWE 2.98 37. Matt Wallace ENG 2.97 38. Kiradech Aphibarnrat THA 2.93 39. Billy Horschel USA 2.90 40. Kyle Stanley USA 2.74 41. Branden Grace RSA 2.73 42. Eddie Pepperrell ENG 2.68 43. J.B. Holmes USA 2.67 44. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 2.61 45. Shane Lowry IRL 2.55 46. Thorbjorn Olesen DEN 2.53 47. Charles Howell III USA 2.43 48. Kevin Kisner USA 2.42 49. Andrew Putnam USA 2.35 50. Lucas Bjerregaard DEN 2.34

