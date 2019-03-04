World Golf Ranking

|Through March 3
|1. Dustin Johnson
|USA
|9.92
|2. Justin Rose
|ENG
|9.92
|3. Brooks Koepka
|USA
|9.07
|4. Justin Thomas
|USA
|8.58
|5. Bryson DeChambeau
|USA
|7.54
|6. Rory McIlroy
|NIR
|6.73
|7. Rickie Fowler
|USA
|6.31
|8. Xander Schauffele
|USA
|6.22
|9. Jon Rahm
|ESP
|6.12
|10. Francesco Molinari
|ITA
|5.60
|11. Jason Day
|AUS
|5.31
|12. Tiger Woods
|USA
|5.19
|13. Tony Finau
|USA
|5.15
|14. Tommy Fleetwood
|ENG
|4.78
|15. Paul Casey
|ENG
|4.72
|16. Patrick Reed
|USA
|4.70
|17. Bubba Watson
|USA
|4.43
|18. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|4.41
|19. Patrick Cantlay
|USA
|4.35
|20. Phil Mickelson
|USA
|4.31
|21. Webb Simpson
|USA
|4.03
|22. Matt Kuchar
|USA
|4.01
|23. Gary Woodland
|USA
|3.98
|24. Jordan Spieth
|USA
|3.71
|25. Louis Oosthuizen
|SAF
|3.70
|26. Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|3.67
|27. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|3.64
|28. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|3.63
|29. Alex Noren
|SWE
|3.63
|30. Ian Poulter
|ENG
|3.41
|31. Adam Scott
|AUS
|3.39
|32. Keegan Bradley
|USA
|3.27
|33. Tyrrell Hatton
|ENG
|3.20
|34. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|ESP
|3.16
|35. Li Haotong
|CHN
|3.05
|36. Henrik Stenson
|SWE
|2.98
|37. Matt Wallace
|ENG
|2.97
|38. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|THA
|2.93
|39. Billy Horschel
|USA
|2.90
|40. Kyle Stanley
|USA
|2.74
|41. Branden Grace
|RSA
|2.73
|42. Eddie Pepperrell
|ENG
|2.68
|43. J.B. Holmes
|USA
|2.67
|44. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|ENG
|2.61
|45. Shane Lowry
|IRL
|2.55
|46. Thorbjorn Olesen
|DEN
|2.53
|47. Charles Howell III
|USA
|2.43
|48. Kevin Kisner
|USA
|2.42
|49. Andrew Putnam
|USA
|2.35
|50. Lucas Bjerregaard
|DEN
|2.34
