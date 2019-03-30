Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World Pro Ski Tour’s 3rd season draws to a close in Maine

March 30, 2019
 
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — The final event of the World Pro Ski Tour season is being held at Maine’s Sunday River.

Skiers from Maine to California have participated in three previous events in Colorado and New Hampshire before the finale on Saturday in Maine.

This is the World Pro Ski Tour’s third season.

The event features skiers competing side by side instead of against the clock. The idea seems to be gaining grounds because the U.S. Alpine Championships last weekend feature a side-by-side slalom event.

The Pro Ski tour served for decades as the only made-for-TV ski racing event with cash prizes and national sponsors. Ed Rogers created the style of competition in which skiers race against each other instead of racing against the clock.

