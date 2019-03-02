Listen Live Sports

WR Latrell Williams leaves Tennessee's football team

March 2, 2019
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Latrell Williams has left Tennessee’s football team.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Williams’ departure Saturday. The Athletic first reported Williams had left the team.

Williams, who is from Lake City, Florida, never caught a pass for Tennessee. He appeared in one game each of the last two seasons after redshirting in 2016.

Williams has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee is opening spring practice Thursday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

