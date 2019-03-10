Listen Live Sports

Wright-Foreman carries Hofstra past James Madison

March 10, 2019 3:28 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had 17 points to lead five Hofstra players in double figures as the Pride topped James Madison 76-67 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

Jacquil Taylor added 16 points for the Pride. Jalen Ray chipped in 13, Eli Pemberton scored 13 and Desure Buie had 10. Taylor also had 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Pride.

Matt Lewis had 23 points for the Dukes (14-19). Darius Banks added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dwight Wilson had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

