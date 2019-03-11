Listen Live Sports

Wright-Foreman leads Hofstra past Delaware 78-74 in OT

March 11, 2019 9:55 pm
 
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had 42 points as Hofstra narrowly beat Delaware 78-74 in overtime in the Colonial Athletic Association Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Tareq Coburn had 13 points for Hofstra (27-6). Eli Pemberton added 11 points and six rebounds. Jacquil Taylor had four blocks for Hofstra. Jalen Ray made four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds of overtime.

Ithiel Horton had 21 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-16). Kevin Anderson added 17 points and six rebounds. Ryan Allen had 14 points.

