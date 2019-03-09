Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wright scores 23 to lead San Diego past Santa Clara 62-45

March 9, 2019 1:52 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Wright had 23 points as San Diego topped Santa Clara 62-45 in the West Coast Conference Tourney second round on Friday night.

Wright hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.

Isaiah Pineiro had 15 points and nine rebounds for San Diego (20-13). Olin Carter III added six rebounds.

The Broncos’ 27.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half. After leading 25-16 heading to halftime, San Diego kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Broncos’ 16 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Trey Wertz had 12 points for the Broncos (16-15). Keshawn Justice added eight rebounds. Josip Vrankic had seven rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

