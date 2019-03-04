Xavier looks to extend streak vs Butler

Xavier (16-13, 8-8) vs. Butler (15-14, 6-10)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its sixth straight conference win against Butler. Xavier’s last Big East loss came against the DePaul Blue Demons 74-62 on Feb. 9. Butler lost 75-54 to Villanova on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This will be a homecoming game for Musketeers sophomore Paul Scruggs, who’s recording 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds this season. Naji Marshall has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. On the other bench, Kamar Baldwin has averaged 17.4 points and five rebounds while Paul Jorgensen has put up 11.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marshall has had his hand in 46 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Xavier is 0-6 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Butler is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 10-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Musketeers are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 11-13 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Butler has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big East teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

