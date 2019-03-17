Yale meets Harvard in Ivy League finals

Harvard (18-10, 11-4) vs. Yale (21-7, 11-4)

Ivy League Conference Tourney Championship, John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Yale are prepared to match up in the Championship of the Ivy League tournament. In the regular season, Harvard won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when Yale made just eight foul shots on 10 attempts while the Crimson hit 22 of 27 en route to a two-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Yale’s Miye Oni has averaged 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Crimson, Bryce Aiken has averaged 21.6 points while Chris Lewis has put up 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Aiken has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Harvard field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Crimson. Yale has an assist on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) across its past three contests while Harvard has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is rated 26th in the nation by scoring 80.6 points per game this year. Harvard has only averaged 71 points per game, which ranks 204th.

