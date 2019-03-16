Listen Live Sports

Yamaha rider Kyle Wyman won the Daytona 200

March 16, 2019 4:59 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Yamaha rider Kyle Wyman won the Daytona 200 on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Wyman, from Walworth, New York, edged pole-sitter Sean Dylan Kelly and Bobby Fong, both on Suzukis, in a four-lap late shootout after a red flag. Wyman beat the 16-year-old Kelly by 0.213 seconds.

The red flag was caused by an involving Yamaha’s Jason Aguilar. Wyman took control for good coming out of the chicane on the final lap, pulling away from his rivals as the cycles climbed the 31-degree banking in the speedway’s third and fourth turns.

“To win it like this at Daytona, it’s just unreal,” Wyman said.

