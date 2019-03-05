Yankees 5, Braves 1

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 2 0 0 1 C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 1 2 3 L.Marte ss 2 0 0 0 Ty.Wade rf 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 Grffnno ss 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 1 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 2 0 1 1 Andujar 3b 2 0 1 0 A.Riley 3b 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Jackson dh 3 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 Flrimon lf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 0 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 2 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 2 1 0 0 I.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 LMahieu dh 3 1 1 0 Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 2 1 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 5 7 4

Atlanta 000 100 000—1 New York 000 040 10x—5

LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3). HR_Judge (3). SB_Florial (3). SF_Tulowitzki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Wright 3 2 0 0 0 3 Webb H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Sobotka L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 De Paula 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Anderson 2 1 1 0 0 2 Burrows 1 0 0 0 1 0 New York Tarpley S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 Happ W, 1-0 3 4 1 1 0 3 Kahnle H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Betances H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cortes 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Happ (Flowers).

WP_Wright, Anderson.

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Tom Hallion; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:30. A_8,752

