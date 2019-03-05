Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Braves 1

March 5, 2019 3:46 pm
 
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 2 0 0 1
C.Pache cf 1 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 1 0 0 0
Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 1 2 3
L.Marte ss 2 0 0 0 Ty.Wade rf 1 0 0 0
O.Albes 2b 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0
Grffnno ss 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 2 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 0 1 0
Cntrras c 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 1 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 2 0 1 1 Andujar 3b 2 0 1 0
A.Riley 3b 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0
Jackson dh 3 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
Flrimon lf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 0 0 0 0
LaMarre rf 2 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 2 1 0 0
I.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 LMahieu dh 3 1 1 0
Lgbauer 1b 1 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 2 1 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 5 7 4
Atlanta 000 100 000—1
New York 000 040 10x—5

LOB_Atlanta 3, New York 5. 2B_Judge (3). HR_Judge (3). SB_Florial (3). SF_Tulowitzki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright 3 2 0 0 0 3
Webb H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Sobotka L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
De Paula 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Anderson 2 1 1 0 0 2
Burrows 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Tarpley S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Happ W, 1-0 3 4 1 1 0 3
Kahnle H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cortes 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Happ (Flowers).

WP_Wright, Anderson.

PB_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Tom Hallion; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:30. A_8,752

