Yankees 6, Rays 2

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Wndle ss 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 1 1 0 0 Rthrfrd ss 1 0 1 0 Hendrix ph 2 0 0 0 M.Perez c 4 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 1 2 1 1 M.James c 1 0 1 1 B.Burns ph 2 0 2 1 Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 1 1 1 D.Kelly 1b 2 0 0 0 Jn Park pr 0 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 2 2 Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Saez ph 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Lowe pr 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 1 1 1 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 G.Trres 2b 2 1 0 0 Smlnski lf 4 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio dh 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 2 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 M.Lipka lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 8 1 Totals 31 6 7 6

Tampa Bay 100 000 001—2 New York 103 110 00x—6

E_Judge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Stanton (1), Sanchez 2 (2). HR_Bird (1). SB_Gardner (1), Burns (1), Torres 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow L, 0-4 3 2-3 4 5 5 4 4 Beeks 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Kittredge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Green 1 2 1 1 0 1 Cessa W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 0 5 Britton 1 1 0 0 1 2 Coulombe BS, 0-4 2 2 0 0 1 2 Sosebee 1 1 1 1 2 0

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:09. A_9,985

