Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 6, Rays 2

March 19, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wndle ss 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 1 1 0 0
Rthrfrd ss 1 0 1 0 Hendrix ph 2 0 0 0
M.Perez c 4 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 1 2 1 1
M.James c 1 0 1 1 B.Burns ph 2 0 2 1
Ji.Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 1 1 1
D.Kelly 1b 2 0 0 0 Jn Park pr 0 0 0 0
Rbrtson 3b 2 0 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 2 2
Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 Jo.Saez ph 1 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0
Jo.Lowe pr 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 3 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 1 1 1
M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 G.Trres 2b 2 1 0 0
Smlnski lf 4 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0
Bnfacio dh 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 2 0 0 0
K.Hlder ss 2 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0
M.Lipka lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 8 1 Totals 31 6 7 6
Tampa Bay 100 000 001—2
New York 103 110 00x—6

E_Judge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Stanton (1), Sanchez 2 (2). HR_Bird (1). SB_Gardner (1), Burns (1), Torres 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow L, 0-4 3 2-3 4 5 5 4 4
Beeks 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Kittredge 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Green 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cessa W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 0 5
Britton 1 1 0 0 1 2
Coulombe BS, 0-4 2 2 0 0 1 2
Sosebee 1 1 1 1 2 0

WP_Beeks.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_3:09. A_9,985

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.