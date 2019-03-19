Yankees 6, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hendrix ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Judge rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|M.James c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Burns ph
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Ji.Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Kelly 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jn Park pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Tr.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Saez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Lowe pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McBroom 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Smlnski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Hlder ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Lipka lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|001—2
|New York
|103
|110
|00x—6
E_Judge (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 7. 2B_Robertson (1), Stanton (1), Sanchez 2 (2). HR_Bird (1). SB_Gardner (1), Burns (1), Torres 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L, 0-4
|3 2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Beeks
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stanek
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kittredge
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cessa W, 2-0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Coulombe
|BS, 0-4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sosebee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
WP_Beeks.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:09. A_9,985
