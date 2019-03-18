Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Braves 4

March 18, 2019 11:00 pm
 
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0 Flrimon ss 2 0 1 0
A.Judge rf 3 1 1 2 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Jackson rf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 1 0
Stanton lf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0
Olvares pr 1 1 0 0 Wilkins pr 2 1 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 2 0 0 0 I.Wlson lf 2 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 2 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 2 1 2 1
G.Katoh pr 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga pr 1 1 1 0
A.Rmine c 4 0 3 2 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 0
Fr.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0
Ty.Wade ss 3 1 1 0 Clbrson 2b 3 0 1 1
Be.Ruta ph 1 0 0 0 R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino rp 1 0 1 2
Lvrnway dh 4 1 2 2 Parsons rp 0 0 0 0
B.Wlson sp 1 0 0 0
R.Lopez ph 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 35 4 9 4
New York 030 040 000—7
Atlanta 000 103 000—4

E_Florimon (5). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. 2B_Wade (1), Lavarnway (2). 3B_Judge (1). HR_Voit (1), Markakis (1). SB_Wade (1), Urshela (1), Ortega (2), LaMarre (3), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 2 7
Ottavino 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Tarpley H, 2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Diehl H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 3
Alvarez S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Wilson L, 2-1 4 5 3 3 1 4
Creasy 1-3 3 4 4 2 1
Rowen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 1
Parsons 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Parsons (Olivares).

PB_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:09. A_10,570

