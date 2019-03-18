Yankees 7, Braves 4

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olvares pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkins pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gittens 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Wlson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|G.Katoh pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Rmine c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|B.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fr.Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clbrson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Be.Ruta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Unroe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino rp
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Lvrnway dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Parsons rp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Wlson sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Lopez ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|New York
|030
|040
|000—7
|Atlanta
|000
|103
|000—4
E_Florimon (5). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Wade (1), Lavarnway (2). 3B_Judge (1). HR_Voit (1), Markakis (1). SB_Wade (1), Urshela (1), Ortega (2), LaMarre (3), Swanson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka W, 2-0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Ottavino
|BS, 0-7
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Tarpley H, 2
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diehl H, 2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alvarez S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Wilson L, 2-1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Creasy
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Rowen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parsons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Parsons (Olivares).
PB_Diaz.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:09. A_10,570
