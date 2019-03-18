Yankees 7, Braves 4

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo ss 2 0 0 0 Flrimon ss 2 0 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 1 1 2 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Jackson rf 2 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. 3b 2 1 1 0 Stanton lf 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 Olvares pr 1 1 0 0 Wilkins pr 2 1 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Acn Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 2 0 0 0 I.Wlson lf 2 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 2 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 2 1 2 1 G.Katoh pr 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga pr 1 1 1 0 A.Rmine c 4 0 3 2 B.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Fr.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 2 0 1 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 1 1 0 Clbrson 2b 3 0 1 1 Be.Ruta ph 1 0 0 0 R.Unroe 2b 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 1 0 0 Swanson ss 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino rp 1 0 1 2 Lvrnway dh 4 1 2 2 Parsons rp 0 0 0 0 B.Wlson sp 1 0 0 0 R.Lopez ph 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 35 4 9 4

New York 030 040 000—7 Atlanta 000 103 000—4

E_Florimon (5). DP_New York 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Wade (1), Lavarnway (2). 3B_Judge (1). HR_Voit (1), Markakis (1). SB_Wade (1), Urshela (1), Ortega (2), LaMarre (3), Swanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka W, 2-0 5 2 1 1 2 7 Ottavino BS, 0-7 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 Tarpley H, 2 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Diehl H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 3 Alvarez S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Wilson L, 2-1 4 5 3 3 1 4 Creasy 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 Rowen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 2 Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 1 Parsons 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Parsons (Olivares).

PB_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:09. A_10,570

