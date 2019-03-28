Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 7, Orioles 2

March 28, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
a-Jackson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Mancini dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .750
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .333
b-Alberto ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
c-Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 34 2 8 2 1 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Judge rf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .667
Stanton lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .333
Voit dh 1 1 1 4 2 0 1.000
Andujar 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Bird 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .250
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Totals 29 7 9 6 8 8
Baltimore 000 101 000—2 8 0
New York 301 020 01x—7 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Smith Jr. in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 9th. c-lined out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Andujar (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (1), Tulowitzki (1). HR_Voit (1), off Cashner; Bird (1), off Fry. RBIs_Mancini (1), Ruiz (1), Voit 4 (4), Andujar (1), Bird (1). SF_Andujar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Ruiz); New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez, Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Villar, Andujar. GIDP_Andujar, Tulowitzki.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Sucre).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 0-1 4 6 6 6 4 3 75 13.50
Wright 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Hess 2 1 0 0 2 2 42 0.00
Fry 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 9.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-0 5 2-3 6 2 1 0 5 83 1.59
Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Britton 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 0.00
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Cashner pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-2, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Wright (Voit). PB_Sucre (1).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:06. A_46,928 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.