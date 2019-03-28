Yankees 7, Orioles 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Jackson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Villar 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Mancini dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .750 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .333 b-Alberto ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 c-Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 34 2 8 2 1 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Judge rf 3 3 2 0 2 1 .667 Stanton lf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .333 Voit dh 1 1 1 4 2 0 1.000 Andujar 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Bird 1b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .250 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Tulowitzki ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 29 7 9 6 8 8

Baltimore 000 101 000—2 8 0 New York 301 020 01x—7 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Smith Jr. in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 9th. c-lined out for Davis in the 9th.

E_Andujar (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (1), Tulowitzki (1). HR_Voit (1), off Cashner; Bird (1), off Fry. RBIs_Mancini (1), Ruiz (1), Voit 4 (4), Andujar (1), Bird (1). SF_Andujar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Ruiz); New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez, Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Villar, Andujar. GIDP_Andujar, Tulowitzki.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Sucre).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 0-1 4 6 6 6 4 3 75 13.50 Wright 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Hess 2 1 0 0 2 2 42 0.00 Fry 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 9.00 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 1-0 5 2-3 6 2 1 0 5 83 1.59 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Britton 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Cashner pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-2, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Wright (Voit). PB_Sucre (1).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:06. A_46,928 (47,309).

