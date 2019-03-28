Yankees 7, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Jackson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|c-Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Judge rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Voit dh
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1.000
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|6
|8
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|000—2
|8
|0
|New York
|301
|020
|01x—7
|9
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Smith Jr. in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 9th. c-lined out for Davis in the 9th.
E_Andujar (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, New York 8. 2B_Mancini (1), Tulowitzki (1). HR_Voit (1), off Cashner; Bird (1), off Fry. RBIs_Mancini (1), Ruiz (1), Voit 4 (4), Andujar (1), Bird (1). SF_Andujar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Ruiz); New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez, Bird 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Villar, Andujar. GIDP_Andujar, Tulowitzki.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Sucre).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|75
|13.50
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Hess
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|0.00
|Fry
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|5
|83
|1.59
|Ottavino
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
Cashner pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wright 2-2, Ottavino 1-0. HBP_Wright (Voit). PB_Sucre (1).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:06. A_46,928 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.