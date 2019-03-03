Yankees 7, Tigers 1

Detroit New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Cameron cf 3 0 1 0 Gardner lf 2 2 2 2 De.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Ambrgey pr 1 1 0 0 H.Cstro 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Judge dh 3 2 2 3 Paredes 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 Mntgmry lf 1 0 0 0 Gilliam rf 1 1 1 1 J.Hicks 1b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez c 3 1 1 1 J.Lster 1b 2 0 1 0 McBroom 1b 1 0 1 0 Beckham dh 3 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 C.Sedio ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 3 1 1 1 Gr.Bird 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Eaves 2b 1 0 0 0 Fr.Diaz c 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 2 0 0 0 Florial cf 3 0 0 0 J.Rbson rf 1 0 0 0 Crwford cf 1 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 2 0 0 0 Estrada 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 1 0 0 0 Mzzilli 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Kozma ss 2 0 0 0 K.Hlder ss 3 0 0 0 Pterson ss 1 0 1 0 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 33 7 9 7

Detroit 000 010 000—1 New York 211 020 10x—7

E_McBroom (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 5, New York 4. 2B_Peterson (1). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Rodriguez (3), Gardner 2 (2), Judge 2 (2), Gilliam (1), Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Norris L, 0-1 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 2 VerHagen 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Turnbull 2 2 2 2 0 3 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0 Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 1 Houston 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Tanaka W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 Holder S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 1 1 1 0 1 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ottavino BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Abreu 2 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Turnbull (Gardner), Abreu (Hill).

WP_Holder.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:26. A_9,161

