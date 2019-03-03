Yankees 7, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cameron cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|De.Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Judge dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Paredes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilliam rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Hicks 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Lster 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McBroom 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Beckham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sedio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gr.Bird 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fr.Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rbson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mzzilli 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Kozma ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hlder ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000—1
|New York
|211
|020
|10x—7
E_McBroom (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 5, New York 4. 2B_Peterson (1). 3B_Cameron (1). HR_Rodriguez (3), Gardner 2 (2), Judge 2 (2), Gilliam (1), Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Norris L, 0-1
|1 2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|VerHagen
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Turnbull
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Tanaka W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holder S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Turnbull (Gardner), Abreu (Hill).
WP_Holder.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:26. A_9,161
