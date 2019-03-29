Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees will keep Farquhar at extended spring training

March 29, 2019 5:09 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Danny Farquhar will remain at extended spring training with the New York Yankees rather than start the season with a minor league team.

The 32-year-old right-hander collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. He appeared in three spring training games, giving up six runs, four hits and five walks over two innings.

Farquhar signed a minor league contract with the Yankees during the offseason.

New York announced minor league roster assignments Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

