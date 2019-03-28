Listen Live Sports

Yetna carries South Florida over Loyola Marymount 56-47

March 28, 2019 9:27 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alexis Yetna registered 11 points as South Florida beat Loyola Marymount 56-47 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Thursday night.

David Collins had 11 points for South Florida (22-13).

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half, heading to the locker room at the half tied at 22-22. South Florida outscored Loyola Marymount (22-12) by a margin of 34-25 in the second half to earn the victory. The Bulls’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

