Young scores 26 to carry Quinnipiac past St. Peter’s 77-60

March 1, 2019 10:04 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Cameron Young had 26 points as Quinnipiac got past St. Peter’s 77-60 on Friday night.

Young hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Jacob Rigoni had 17 points for Quinnipiac (16-12, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Kevin Marfo added nine rebounds and three blocks.

KC Ndefo had 15 points for the Peacocks (8-21, 5-12). Davauhnte Turner added 15 points. Quinn Taylor had 15 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Peacocks on the season. Quinnipiac defeated St. Peter’s 77-58 on Jan. 27. Quinnipiac finishes out the regular season against Manhattan at home on Sunday. St. Peter’s finishes out the regular season against Fairfield at home on Sunday.

