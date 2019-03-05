Listen Live Sports

Younger lifts Presbyterian past UNC-Asheville 106-59

March 5, 2019 9:33 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — JC Younger scored 24 points as Presbyterian routed UNC-Asheville 106-59 in the Big South Conference Tourney first round on Tuesday night. Romeo Crouch added 22 points for the Blue Hose. Crouch also had eight rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Francois Lewis had 12 points for Presbyterian (18-14). Chris Martin added 10 points.

Presbyterian is undefeated (5-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Presbyterian posted a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Tajion Jones had 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-27).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

