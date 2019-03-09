Ziegler, Acosta score to help FC Dallas beat LA Galaxy 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Reto Ziegler and Bryan Acosta scored second-half goals and FC Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.

Ziegler opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, beating goalkeeper David Bingham with a penalty kick into the left corner. The Galaxy’s Diego Polenta conceded the penalty for a high kick in the area.

FC Dallas (1-0-1) doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Paxton Pomykal dribbled near the goal line and sent it back to Acosta who smashed a home volley from inside the penalty arc. The Galaxy (1-1-0) travelled without two of their Designated Players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Achilles) and Romain Alessandrini (right hamstring).

DYNAMO 2, IMPACT 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored in the 86th minute and Houston beat Montreal.

Manotas finished Romell Quioto’s cross with a right-footed stab to give Houston (1-0-1) the lead. It was Manotas’ 50th career goal across all competitions.

The Impact (1-1-0) opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Saphir Taider picked Micheal Azira’s looping pass out of the air with a right-footed volley into the right side of the goal. It was Taider’s second goal of the season.

The Dynamo tied it two minutes later. Memo Rodriguez settled Tomas Martinez’s pass at the top of the arc with one touch and unleashed a left-footed knuckler into the upper right corner.

CREW 2, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and Columbus beat New England for coach Caleb Porter’s first victory with the club.

Zardes opened the scoring in the 26th minute with his first goal of the season for Columbus (1-0-1). Pedro Santos received a pass near midfield, dribbled it down the left side and found Zardes for a header at the edge of the 6-yard box.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen kept Columbus in front in the 59th by denying Diego Fagundez’s penalty kick. Then Steffen’s long goal kick in the closing minutes of the game got past the defense and Hector Jimenez passed it to a wide-open Zardes in front of the goal for an easy finish.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 SuperDraft, Tajon Buchanan, made his MLS debut for New England (0-1-1).

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Darwin Quintero had a goal and an assist and Minnesota United beat San Jose.

Quintero opened the scoring for Minnesota United (2-0-0) with a penalty in the 49th minute. Marco Lopez was called for a hand ball in the penalty area after video review.

Miguel Ibarra made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute. Quintero started the counterattack from behind midfield and fed it to Ibarra who set up his left-footed finish with a cutback.

San Jose’s Harold Cummings scored an own goal in the 75th minute as Jan Gregus’ corner deflected off his shoulder into the net.

It was Minnesota United’s first ever win against the Quakes (0-2-0).

ORLANDO CITY 1, FIRE 1, TIE

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored on a header in the last minute of stoppage time and 10-man Chicago tied Orlando City.

In the closing seconds, Przemyslaw Frankowski sent a cross to the penalty spot and an open Sapong headed it inside the far post in the rain. Sapong, who made his club debut last week, also scored in the opener for Chicago’s only two goals on the season.

Chicago (0-1-1) was short-handed for much of the second half after defender Jorge Corrales was given a straight red card in the 64th by taking down Nani in a goal-scoring opportunity just outside the penalty area.

Dom Dwyer scored in the 47th minute for Orlando (0-0-2). Orlando snapped a 14-game road losing streak.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, WHITECAPS 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored on a penalty in the 21st minute and Real Salt Lake held on to beat Vancouver.

Rusnak fired his second goal of the season into the upper right corner, converting the penalty after Jakub Nerwinski brought down Corey Baird in the 18-yard box. Nick Rimando made five saves to preserve the clean sheet for Real Salt Lake (1-0-1).

The Whitecaps dropped to 0-2-0.

