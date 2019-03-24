Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Zimmermann to start opening day for Tigers

March 24, 2019 4:16 pm
 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going to make his second consecutive opening-day start.

The Tigers announced the decision on Sunday. They begin the season on Thursday at Toronto.

Zimmermann has struggled during his three years with the Tigers after arriving as a free agent before the 2016 season.

He battled neck issues in 2016 before going 8-13 with a 6.08 ERA in 29 starts in 2017.

Last year, the 32-year-old Zimmerman was 7-8 with a 4.52 ERA over 25 starts and had core muscles repair surgery in October.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and htts://twitter.com/AP_Sports

