2 Chicago firefighters injured in fall while battling blaze

April 1, 2019 12:04 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago firefighters were injured Sunday evening when they fell through a hole on the third floor of an apartment building and plunged two stories, fire officials said.

“It was just a routine fire for them,” The Chicago Tribune quoted First Deputy Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt as saying at a briefing. “Next thing you know, (they) went through a hole.”

The firefighters fell all the way to the first floor she said. One of them got out of the burning building on his own and the other was helped to an ambulance.

She said the injuries were not life threatening and the firefighters were alert when taken to Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

The fire was in the West Garfield Park neighborhood west of downtown.

