2 dead, 8 firefighters hurt in Maryland town house blaze

April 4, 2019 1:18 am
 
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two people are dead and eight firefighters have been hurt in a multi-alarm blaze in which four town houses collapsed.

Deputy Chief Stephen Stanton of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department said State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci confirmed the two deaths in Wednesday’s fire in Chesapeake Beach, approximately 55 miles (85 kilometers) south of Baltimore. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Stanton said firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a large fire and requested a second alarm. He says personnel with the first crew attempted to rescue two people trapped inside a town house before it collapsed on top of them.

Of the eight firefighters, three were taken to local hospitals for treatment of burns, and the other five were treated for heat exhaustion.

