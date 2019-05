2019 NFL Draft Selections

By The Associated Press

At Nashville, Tenn. Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Arizona, Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.

2. San Francisco, Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.

3. N.Y. Jets, Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.

4. Oakland, Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.

5. Tampa Bay, Devin White, lb, LSU.

6. N.Y. Giants, Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.

7. Jacksonville, Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.

8. Detroit, T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.

9. Buffalo, Ed Oliver, dt, Houston.

10. Pittsburgh (from Denver), Devin Bush, lb, Michigan.

11. Cincinnati, Jonah Williams, ot, Alabama.

12. Green Bay, Rashan Gary, de, Michigan.

13. Miami, Christian Wilkins, de, Clemson.

14. Atlanta, Chris Lindstrom, g, Boston College.

15. Washington, Dwayne Haskins, qb, Ohio State.

16. Carolina, Brian Burns, de, Florida State.

17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland), Dexter Lawrence, dt, Clemson.

18. Minnesota, Garrett Bradbury, c, N.C. State.

19. Tennessee, Jeffery Simmons, dt, Mississippi State.

20. Denver (from Pittsburgh), Noah Fant, te, Iowa.

21. Green Bay (from Seattle), Darnell Savage, s, Maryland.

22. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State.

23. Houston, Tytus Howard, ot, Alabama State.

24. Oakland (from Chicago), Josh Jacobs, rb, Alabama.

25. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma.

26. Washington (from Indianapolis), Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State.

27. Oakland (from Dallas), Johnathan Abram, s, Mississippi State.

28. L.A. Chargers, Jerry Tillery, dt, Notre Dame.

29. Seattle (from Kansas City), L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.

30. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans through Green Bay and Seattle), Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia.

31. Atlanta (from L.A. Rams), Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington.

32. New England, N’Keal Harry, wr, Arizona State.

