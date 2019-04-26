2019 NFL Draft Selections

At Nashville, Tenn. Friday, April 26 SECOND ROUND

33. Arizona, Byron Murphy, cb, Washington.

34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), Rock Ya-Sin, cb, Temple.

35. Jacksonville (from Oakland), Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida.

36. San Francisco, Deebo Samuel, wr, South Carolina.

37. Carolina (from N.Y. Giants through Seattle), Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.

38. Buffalo (from Jacksonville through Oakland), Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma.

39. Tampa Bay, Sean Bunting, db, Central Michigan.

40. Oakland (from Buffalo), Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson.

41. Denver, Dalton Risner, ot, Kansas State.

42. Denver (from Cincinnati), Drew Lock, qb, Missouri.

43. Detroit, Jahlani Tavai, lb, Hawaii.

44. Green Bay, Elgton Jenkins, g, Mississippi State.

45. New England (from Atlanta through L.A. Rams), Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt.

46. Cleveland (from Washington through Indianapolis), Greedy Williams, db, LSU.

47. Seattle (from Carolina), Marquise Blair, s, Utah.

48. New Orleans (from Miami), Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M.

49. Indianapolis (from Cleveland), Ben Banogu, de, TCU.

50. Minnesota, Irv Smith, te, Alabama.

51. Tennessee, A.J. Brown, wr, Mississippi.

52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh through Denver), Drew Sample, te, Washington.

53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Miles Sanders, rb, Penn State.

54. Houston (from Seattle), Lonnie Johnson, cb, Kentucky.

55. Houston, Max Sharping, ot, Northern Illinois.

56. Kansas City (from Chicago through New England and L.A. Rams), Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia.

57. Philadelphia, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, wr, Stanford.

58. Dallas, Trysten Hill, dt, Central Florida.

59. Indianapolis, Parris Campbell, wr, Ohio State.

60. L.A. Chargers, Nasir Adderley, s, Delaware.

61. L.A. Rams (from Kansas City), Taylor Rapp, db, Washington.

62. Arizona (from New Orleans through Miami), Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.

63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), Juan Thornhill, s, Virginia.

64. Seattle (from New England), D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi.

