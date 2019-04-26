2019 NFL Draft Selections

At Nashville, Tenn. Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Arizona, Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.

2. San Francisco, Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.

3. N.Y. Jets, Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.

4. Oakland, Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.

Advertisement

5. Tampa Bay, Devin White, lb, LSU.

6. N.Y. Giants, Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.

7. Jacksonville, Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.

8. Detroit, T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.

9. Buffalo, Ed Oliver, dt, Houston.

10. Pittsburgh (from Denver), Devin Bush, lb, Michigan.

11. Cincinnati, Jonah Williams, ot, Alabama.

12. Green Bay, Rashan Gary, de, Michigan.

13. Miami, Christian Wilkins, de, Clemson.

14. Atlanta, Chris Lindstrom, g, Boston College.

15. Washington, Dwayne Haskins, qb, Ohio State.

16. Carolina, Brian Burns, de, Florida State.

17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland), Dexter Lawrence, dt, Clemson.

18. Minnesota, Garrett Bradbury, c, N.C. State.

19. Tennessee, Jeffery Simmons, dt, Mississippi State.

20. Denver (from Pittsburgh), Noah Fant, te, Iowa.

21. Green Bay (from Seattle), Darnell Savage, s, Maryland.

22. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State.

23. Houston, Tytus Howard, ot, Alabama State.

24. Oakland (from Chicago), Josh Jacobs, rb, Alabama.

25. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma.

26. Washington (from Indianapolis), Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State.

27. Oakland (from Dallas), Johnathan Abram, s, Mississippi State.

28. L.A. Chargers, Jerry Tillery, dt, Notre Dame.

29. Seattle (from Kansas City), L.J. Collier, DE, TCU.

30. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans through Green Bay and Seattle), Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia.

31. Atlanta (from L.A. Rams), Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington.

32. New England, N’Keal Harry, wr, Arizona State.

Friday, April 26 SECOND ROUND

33. Arizona, Byron Murphy, cb, Washington.

34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), Rock Ya-Sin, cb, Temple.

35. Jacksonville (from Oakland), Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida.

36. San Francisco, Deebo Samuel, wr, South Carolina.

37. Carolina (from N.Y. Giants through Seattle), Greg Little, ot, Mississippi.

38. Buffalo (from Jacksonville through Oakland), Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma.

39. Tampa Bay, Sean Bunting, db, Central Michigan.

40. Oakland (from Buffalo), Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson.

41. Denver, Dalton Risner, ot, Kansas State.

42. Denver (from Cincinnati), Drew Lock, qb, Missouri.

43. Detroit, Jahlani Tavai, lb, Hawaii.

44. Green Bay, Elgton Jenkins, g, Mississippi State.

45. New England (from Atlanta through L.A. Rams), Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt.

46. Cleveland (from Washington through Indianapolis), Greedy Williams, db, LSU.

47. Seattle (from Carolina), Marquise Blair, s, Utah.

48. New Orleans (from Miami), Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M.

49. Indianapolis (from Cleveland), Ben Banogu, de, TCU.

50. Minnesota, Irv Smith, te, Alabama.

51. Tennessee, A.J. Brown, wr, Mississippi.

52. Cincinnati (from Pittsburgh through Denver), Drew Sample, te, Washington.

53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), Miles Sanders, rb, Penn State.

54. Houston (from Seattle), Lonnie Johnson, cb, Kentucky.

55. Houston, Max Sharping, ot, Northern Illinois.

56. Kansas City (from Chicago through New England and L.A. Rams), Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia.

57. Philadelphia, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, wr, Stanford.

58. Dallas, Trysten Hill, dt, Central Florida.

59. Indianapolis, Parris Campbell, wr, Ohio State.

60. L.A. Chargers, Nasir Adderley, s, Delaware.

61. L.A. Rams (from Kansas City), Taylor Rapp, db, Washington.

62. Arizona (from New Orleans through Miami), Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.

63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), Juan Thornhill, s, Virginia.

64. Seattle (from New England), D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi.

THIRD ROUND

65. Arizona, Zach Allen, de, Boston College.

66. Pittsburgh (from Oakland), Diontae Johnson, wr, Toledo.

67. San Francisco, Jalen Hurd, wr, Baylor.

68. N.Y. Jets, Jachai Polite, de, Florida.

69. Jacksonville, Josh Oliver, te, San Jose State.

70. L.A. Rams (from Tampa Bay), Darrell Henderson, rb, Memphis.

N.Y. Giants Exercised in Supplemental Draft

71. Denver, Dre’Mont Jones, dt, Ohio State.

72. Cincinnati, Germaine Pratt, lb, N.C. State.

73. Chicago (from Detroit through New England), David Montgomery, rb, Iowa State.

74. Buffalo, Devin Singletary, rb, Florida Atlantic.

75. Green Bay, Jace Sternberger, te, Texas A&M.

76. Washington, Terry McLaurin, wr, Ohio State.

77. New England (from Carolina through Seattle), Chase Winovich, de, Michigan.

78. Miami, Michael Deiter, g, Wisconsin.

79. L.A. Rams (from Atlanta), David Long, db, Michigan.

80. Cleveland, Sione Takitaki, lb, BYU.

81. Detroit (from Minnesota), Will Harris, s, Boston College.

82. Tennessee, Nate Davis, g, Charlotte.

83. Pittsburgh, Justin Layne, cb, Michigan State.

84. Kansas City (from Seattle), Khalen Saunders, dt, Western Illinois.

85. Baltimore, Jaylon Ferguson, de, Louisiana Tech.

86. Houston, Kahale Warring, te, San Diego State.

87. New England (from Chicago), Damien Harris, rb, Alabama.

88. Seattle (from Philadelphia through Detroit and Minnesota), Cody Barton, lb, Utah.

89. Indianapolis, Bobby Okereke, lb, Stanford.

90. Dallas, Connor McGovern, g, Penn State.

91. L.A. Chargers, Trey Pipkins, ot, Sioux Falls.

92. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City through Seattle and Minnesota), Chuma Edoga, ot, Southern Cal.

93. Baltimore (from New Orleans through N.Y. Jets and Minnesota), Miles Boykin, wr, Notre Dame.

94. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Jamel Dean, db, Auburn.

95. N.Y. Giants (from New England through Cleveland), Oshane Ximines, de, Old Dominion.

Compensatory Selections

96. Buffalo (from Washington), Dawson Knox, te, Mississippi.

97. L.A. Rams (from New England), Bobby Evans, ot, Oklahoma.

98. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Quincy Williams, lb, Murray State.

99. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Mike Edwards, s, Kentucky.

100. Carolina, Will Grier, qb, West Virginia.

101. New England (from New England through L.A. Rams), Yodney Cajuste, ot, West Virginia.

102. Minnesota (from Baltimore), Alexander Mattison, rb, Boise State.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.