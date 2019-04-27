2019 NFL Draft Selections

At Nashville, Tenn. Saturday, April 27 FOURTH ROUND

103. Arizona, Hakeem Butler, wr, Iowa State.

104. Cincinnati (from San Francisco), Ryan Finley, qb, N.C. State.

105. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, s, Florida.

106. Oakland, Maxx Crosby, de, Eastern Michigan.

107. Tampa Bay, Anthony Nelson, de, Iowa.

108. N.Y. Giants, Julian Love, db, Notre Dame.

109. Indianapolis (from Jacksonville through Oakland), Khari Willis, s, Michigan State.

110. San Francisco (from Cincinnati), Mitch Wishnowsky, p, Utah.

111. Atlanta (from Detroit), Kendall Sheffield, db, Ohio State.

112. Washington (from Buffalo), Bryce Love, rb, Stanford.

113. Baltimore (from Denver), Justice Hill, rb, Oklahoma State.

114. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Seattle), Dru Samia, g, Oklahoma.

115. Carolina, Christian Miller, lb, Alabama.

116. Tennessee (from Miami through New Orleans and N.Y. Jets), Amani Hooker, db, Iowa.

117. Detroit (from Atlanta), Austin Bryant, de, Clemson.

118. New England (from Washington through Green Bay and Seattle), Hjalte Froholdt, g, Arkansas.

119. Cleveland, Sheldrick Redwine, s, Miami.

120. Seattle (from Minnesota), Gary Jennings, rb, West Virginia.

121. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Travon Wesco, te, West Virginia.

122. Pittsburgh, Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky.

123. Baltimore, Ben Powers, g, Oklahoma.

124. Seattle, Phil Hayes, g, Wake Forest.

125. Cincinnati (from Houston through Denver), Renell Wren, dt, Arizona State.

126. Chicago, Riley Ridley, wr, Georgia.

127. Baltimore (from Philadelphia), Iman Marshall, cb, Southern Cal.

128. Dallas, Tony Pollard, rb, Memphis.

129. Oakland (from Indianapolis) Isaiah Johnson, cb, Houston.

130. L.A. Chargers, Drue Tranquill, lb, Notre Dame.

131. Washington (from Kansas City through Buffalo), Wes Martin, g, Indiana.

132. Seattle (from New Orleans through N.Y. Giants), Ugo Amadi, cb, Oregon.

133. New England (from L.A. Rams), Jarrett Stidham, qb, Auburn.

134. L.A. Rams (from New England), Greg Gaines, dt, Washington.

Compensatory Selections

135. Atlanta (from Indianapolis through Oakland), John Cominsky, de, Charleston.

136. Cincinnati (from Dallas), Michael Jordan, g, Ohio State.

137. Oakland (from Atlanta), Foster Moreau, te, LSU.

138. Philadelphia, Shareef Miller, de, Penn State.

FIFTH ROUND

139. Arizona, Deionte Thompson, db, Alabama.

140. Jacksonville (from N.Y. Jets through Oakland), Ryquell Armstead, rb, Temple.

141. Pittsburgh (from Oakland), Zach Gentry, te, Michigan.

142. Seattle (from Detroit through San Francisco and N.Y. Giants), Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington.

143. N.Y. Giants, Ryan Connelly, lb, Wisconsin.

144. Indianapolis (from Jacksonville through Cleveland), Marvell Tell, s, Southern Cal.

145. Tampa Bay, Matt Gay, k, Utah.

146. Detroit, Amani Oruwarlye, cb, Penn State.

147. Buffalo, Vosean Joseph, lb, Florida.

148. San Francisco (from Denver), Dre Greenlaw, lb, Arkansas.

149. Oakland (from Cincinnati through Dallas), Hunter Renfrow, wr, Clemson.

150. Green Bay, Kingsley Keke, dt, Texas A&M.

151. Miami, Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, Wisconsin.

152. Atlanta, Qadree Ollison, rb, Pittsburgh.

153. Washington, Ross Pierschbacher, c, Alabama.

154. Carolina, Jordan Scarlett, rb, Florida.

155. Cleveland, Mack Wilson, lb, Alabama.

156. Denver (from Minnesota), Justin Hollins, lb, Oregon.

157. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Blake Cashman, lb, Minnesota.

158. Dallas (from Pittsburgh through Oakland and Buffalo and Oakland), Michael Jackson, cb, Miami.

159. New England (from Seattle through Minnesota), Byron Cowart, dt, Maryland.

160. Baltimore, Daylon Mack, dt, Texas A&M.

161. Houston, Charles Omenihu, de, Texas.

162. Minnesota (from Chicago through New England, L.A. Rams and New England), Cameron Smith, lb, Southern Cal.

163. New England (from Philadelphia), Jake Bailey, p, Stanford.

164. Indianapolis, E.J. Speed, lb, Tarleton State.

165. Dallas, Joe Jackson, de, Miami.

166. L.A. Chargers, Easton Stick, qb, North Dakota State.

167. Philadelphia (from Kansas City through L.A. Rams and New England), Clayton Thorson, qb, Northwestern.

168. Tennessee (from New Orleans through N.Y. Jets), D’andre Walker, de, Georgia.

169. L.A. Rams, David Edwards, ot, Wisconsin.

170. Cleveland (from New England), Austin Seibert, k, Oklahoma.

Compensatory Selections

171. N.Y. Giants, Darius Slayton, wr, Auburn.

172. Atlanta, Jordan Miller, cb, Washington.

173. Washington, Cole Holcomb, lb, North Carolina.

