2019 NFL Draft Selections

At Nashville, Tenn. Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. Arizona, Kyler Murray, qb, Oklahoma.

2. San Francisco, Nick Bosa, de, Ohio State.

3. N.Y. Jets, Quinnen Williams, nt, Alabama.

4. Oakland, Clelin Ferrell, de, Clemson.

5. Tampa Bay, Devin White, lb, LSU.

6. N.Y. Giants, Daniel Jones, qb, Duke.

7. Jacksonville, Josh Allen, de, Kentucky.

8. Detroit, T.J. Hockenson, te, Iowa.

