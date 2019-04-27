2019 NFL Draft Trades List

Thursday, April 25

1. Kansas City acquired DE Frank Clark and a 2019 third-round (No. 84) pick from Seattle for a 2019 first- (No. 29) and third-round (No. 92) picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Seattle selected L.J. Collier, DE, TCU and traded (No. 92) to Minnesota. Kansas City selected Khalen Saunders, dt, Western Illinois.

2. Denver traded its first-round (No. 10) pick to Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ first- (No. 20) and second-round (No. 52) picks and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Pittsburgh selected Devin Bush, lb, Michigan. Denver selected Noah Fant, te, Iowa and traded (No. 52) to Cincinnati.

3. Seattle traded its first-round (No. 21) pick to Green Bay for the Packers’ first- (No. 30) and fourth-round (No. 114 and No. 118) picks. Green Bay selected Darnell Savage, s, Maryland. Seattle traded (No. 30) to the N.Y. Giants; (No. 114) to Minnesota and (No. 118) to New England.

4. Baltimore traded its first-round (No. 22) pick to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ first- (No. 25), fourth- (No. 127) and sixth-round (No. 197) picks. Philadelphia selected Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State. Baltimore selected Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma; Iman Marshall, cb, Southern Cal and Trace McSorley, qb, Penn State.

5. Indianapolis traded its first-round (No. 26) pick to Washington for the Redskins’ second- (No. 46) and a 2020 second-round darft pick. Washington selected Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State. Indianapolis traded (No. 46) to Cleveland.

6. Seattle traded its first-round (No. 30) pick to the New York Giants for the Giants’ second- (No. 37), fourth- (No 132) and fifth-round (No. 142) picks. New York Giants selected Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia. Seattle selected Greg Little, ot, Mississippi; traded (No. 37) to Carolina; selected Ugo Amadi, cb, Oregon and Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington.

7. Los Angeles Rams traded its first- (No. 31) and sixth-round (No. 203) picks to Atlanta for the Falcons’ second- (No. 45) and third-round (No. 79) picks. Atlanta selected Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington and Marcus Green, wr, Louisiana-Monroe. L.A. Rams traded (No. 45) to New England and selected David Long, db, Michigan.

Friday, April 26

8. Oakland traded its second- (No. 35), fifth- (No. 140) and seventh-round (No. 235) picks to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ second- (No. 38) and fourth-round (No. 109) picks. Jacksonville selected Jawaan Taylor, ot, Florida; Ryquell Armstead, rb, Temple and Dontavius Russell, dt, Auburn. Oakland traded (No. 38) to Buffalo and (No. 109) to Indianapolis.

9. Oakland traded its second-round (No. 38) pick to Buffalo for the Bills’ second- (No. 40) and fifth-round (No. 158) picks. Buffalo selected Cody Ford, ot, Oklahoma. Oakland selected Trayvon Mullen, db, Clemson and traded (No. 158) to Dallas.

10. Cincinnati traded its second-round (No. 42) pick to Denver for the Broncos’ second- (No. 52), fourth- (No. 125) and sixth-roudn (No. 182) picks. Denver selected Drew Lock, qb, Missouri. Cincinnati selected Drew Sample, te, Washington; Renell Wren, dt, Arizona State and Trayveon Williams, rb, Texas A&M.

11. L.A. Rams traded its second-round (No. 45) pick to New England for the Patriots’ second- (No. 56) and third-round (No. 101) picks. New England selected Joejuan Williams, db, Vanderbilt. L.A. Rams traded (No. 56) to Kansas City and (No. 101) to New England.

12. Indianapolis traded its second-round (No. 46) pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ second- (No. 49) and fifth-round (No. 144) picks. Cleveland selected Greedy Williams, db, LSU. Indianapolis selected Ben Banogu, de, TCU and Marvell Tell, s, Southern Cal.

13. Seattle traded its second-round (No. 37) pick to Carolina for the Panthers second- (No. 47) and third-round (No. 77) picks. Carolina selected Greg Little, ot, Mississippi. Seattle selected Marquise Blair, s, Utah and traded (No. 77) to New England.

14. Miami traded its second-round (No. 48) and fourth-round (No. 116) picks to New Orleans for the Saints’ second- (No. 62) and sixth-round (No. 202) picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick. New Orleans selected Erik McCoy, c, Texas A&M and traded (No. 116) to N.Y. Jets. Miami traded (No. 62) to Arizona and selected Isaiah Prince, ot, Ohio State.

15. L.A. Rams traded its second-round (No. 56) pick to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ second- (No. 61) and fifth-round (No. 167) picks. Kansas City selected Mecole Hardman, wr, Georgia. L.A. Rams selected Taylor Rapp, db, Washington and traded (No. 167) to Philadelphia.

16. Miami traded its second-round (No. 62) pick to Arizona for the QB Josh Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick. Arizona selected Andy Isabella, wr, UMass.

17. New England traded its second-round (No. 64) pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ third- (No. 77) and fourth-round (No. 118) picks. Seattle selected D.K. Metcalf, wr, Mississippi. New England selected Chase Winovich, de, Michigan and Hjalte Froholdt, g, Arkansas.

18. Tampa Bay traded its third- (No. 70) to L.A. Rams for the Rams’ third- (No. 94 and No. 99) picks. L.A. Rams selected Darrell Henderson, rb, Memphis. Tampa Bay selected Jamel Dean, db, Auburn and Mike Edwards, s, Kentucky.

19. New England traded its third- (No. 73) and sixth-round (No. 205) picks to Chicago for the Bears’ third- (No. 87) and fifth-round (No. 162) picks and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick. Chicago selected David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State and Duke Shelley, cb, Kansas State. New England selected Damien Harris, rb, Alabama and traded (No. 162) to the L.A. Rams.

20. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 81) pick to Detroit for the Lions’ third- (No. 88) and sixth-round (No. 204) picks. Detroit selected Will Harris, s, Boston College. Minnesota traded (No. 88 and No. 204) to Seattle.

21. Minnesota traded its third- (No. 88) and sixth-round (No. 209) picks to Seattle for the Seahawks’ third- (No. 92) and fifth-round (No. 159) picks. Seattle selected Cody Barton, lb, Utah and Demarcus Christmas, dt, Florida State. Minnesota traded (No. 92) to the N.Y. Jets and (No. 159) to New England.

22. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 92) pick to N.Y. Jets for the Jets’ third- (No. 93) and seventh-round (No. 217) picks. N.Y. Jets selected Chuma Edoga, ot, Southern Cal. Minnesota traded (No. 93) to Baltimore and selected Chris Boyd, cb, Texas.

23. Minnesota traded its third-round (No. 93) pick to Baltimore for the Ravens’ third- (No. 102) and sixth-round (No. 191 and No. 193) picks. Baltimore selected Miles Boykin, wr, Notre Dame. Minnesota selected Alexander Mattison, rb, Boise State; Marcus Epps, s, Wyoming and Oli Udoh, ot, Elon.

24. Washington traded its third-round (No. 96) pick to Buffalo for the Bills’ fourth-round (No. 112 and No. 131) picks. Buffalo selected Dawson Knox, te, Mississippi. Washington selected Bryce Love, rb, Stanford and Wes Martin, g, Indiana.

25. New England traded its third- (No. 97) and fifth-round (No. 162) picks to the L.A. Rams for the Rams’ third- (No. 101) and fourth-round (No. 133) picks. L.A. Rams Bobby Evans, ot, Oklahoma and traded (No 162) to New England. New England selected Yodney Cajuste, ot, West Virginia and Jarrett Stidham, qb, Auburn.

Saturday, April 27

26. San Francisco traded its fourth-round (No. 104) pick to Cincinnati for the Bengals’ fourth- (No. 110) and sixth-round (No. 183 and No. 198) picks. Cincinnati selected Ryan Finley, qb, N.C. State. San Francisco selected Mitch Wishnowsky, p, Utah; Justin Skule, ot, Vanderbilt Tim Harris, cb, Virginia.

27. N.Y. Jets traded its fourth-round (No. 105) to New Orleans for the Saints’ fourth- (No. 116) and fifth-round (No. 168) picks. New Orleans selected Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, s, Florida. New Orleans traded (No. 116) to Tennessee and selected D’Andre Walker, de, Georgia.

28. Oakland traded its fourth-round (No. 109) pick to Indianapolis for the Colts’ fourth-round (No. 129 and No. 135) picks. Indianapolis selected Khari Willis, s, Michigan State. Oakland selected Isaiah Johnson, cb, Houston and traded (No. 135) to Atlanta.

29. Detroit traded its fourth-round (No. 111) pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ fourth- (No. 117) and sixth-round (No. 186) picks. Atlanta selected Kendall Sheffield, DB, Ohio State. Detroit selected Austin Bryant, de, Clemson and Ty Johnson, rb, Maryland.

30. Seattle traded its fourth-round (No. 114) pick to Minnesota for the Vikings’ fourth- (No. 120) and sixth-round (No. 204) picks. Minnesota selected Dru Samia, g, Oklahoma. Seattle selected Gary Jennings, rb, West Virginia and Travis Homer, rb, Miami.

31. N.Y. Jets traded its fourth- (No. 116) and sixth-round (No. 168) picks to Tennessee for the Titans’ fourth- (No. 121) and fifth-round (No. 157) picks. Tennessee selected Amani Hooker, db, Iowa and D’Andre Walker, de, Georgia. N.Y. Jets selected Travon Wesco, te, West Virginia and Blake Cashman, lb, Minnesota.

32. San Francisco LB Dekoda Watson and its sixth-round (No. 212) pick to Denver for the Broncos’ fifth-round (No. 148) pick. San Francisco selected Dre Greenlaw, lb, Arkansas. Denver traded (No. 212) to Carolina.

33. New England traded its fourth- (No. 134) and seventh-round (No. 243) picks to L.A. Rams for the Rams’ fifth-round (No. 162 and No. 167) picks. L.A. Rams selected Greg Gaines, dt, Washington and Nick Scott, s, Penn State. New England traded (No. 162) to Minnesota and (No. 167) to Philadlephia.

34. Oakland traded its fourth-round (No. 135) pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ fourth- (No. 137) and seventh-round (No. 230) picks. Atlanta selected John Cominsky, de, Charleston. Oakland selected Foster Moreau, te, LSU and Quinton Bell, de, Prairie View.

35. Dallas traded its fourth-round (No. 136) pick to Dallas for the Cowboys’ fifth- (No. 149) and sixth-round (No. 213) picks. Cincinnati selected Michael Jordan, g, Ohio State. Dallas traded (No. 149) to Oakland and selected Donovan Wilson, s, Texas A&M.

36. Dallas traded its fifth-round (No. 149) to Oakland for the Raiders’ fifth- (No. 158) and seventh-round (No. 218) picks. Oakland selected Hunter Renfrow, wr, Clemson. Dallas selected Michael Jackson, cb, Miami and Mike Weber, rb, Ohio State.

37. Minnesota traded its fifth-round (No. 159) pick to New England for the Patriots’ fifth- (No. 162) and seventh-round (No. 239) picks. New England selected Byron Cowart, dt, Maryland. Minnesota selected Cameron Smith, lb, Southern Cal and Dillon Mitchell, wr, Oregon.

38. Philadeldphia traded its fifth-round (No. 163) pick to New England for the Patriots’ fifth- (No. 167) and seventh-round (No. 246) picks. New England selected Jake Bailey, p, Stanford. Philadelphia selected Clayton Thorson, qb, Northwestern and traded (No. 246) to Indianapolis.

39. Carolina traded its sixth-round (No. 187) pick to Denver for the Broncos’ sixth- (No. 212) and seventh-round (No. 237) picks. Denver selected Juwann Winfree, wr, Colorado. Carolina selected Dennis Daley, ot, South Carolina and Terry Godwin, wr, Georgia.

40. Jacksonville traded its seventh-round (No. 236) pick to Seattle for the Seahawks’ 2020 sixth-round draft pick. Seattle selected John Ursua, wr, Hawaii.

41. Indianapolis traded DT Hassan Ridgeway to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ seventh-round (No. 246) pick. Indanapolis selected Javon Patterson, g, Mississippi.

