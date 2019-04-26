2019 NFL Draft Trades List

Thursday, April 25

1. Kansas City acquired DE Frank Clark and a 2019 third-round draft pick (No. 92) from Seattle for a 2019 first- (No. 29) and third-round (No. 84) draft picks and a 2020 second-round draft pick. Seattle selected L.J. Collier, DE, TCU and (No. 84). Kansas City selected (No. 92).

2. Denver traded its first-round (No. 10) draft pick to Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ first- (No. 20) and second-round (No. 52) picks and a 2020 third-round draft pick. Pittsburgh selected Devin Bush, lb, Michigan. Denver selected Noah Fant, te, Iowa and (No. 52).

3. Seattle traded its first-round (No. 21) draft pick to Green Bay for the Packers’ first- (No. 30) and fourth-round (No. 114 and No. 118) picks. Green Bay selected Darnell Savage, s, Maryland. Seattle traded (No. 30) to the New York Giants and selected (No. 114) and (No. 118).

4. Baltimore traded its first-round (No. 22) draft pick to Philadelphia for the Eagles’ first- (No. 25), fourth- (No. 127) and sixth-round (No. 197) picks. Philadelphia selected Andre Dillard, ot, Washington State. Baltimore selected Marquise Brown, wr, Oklahoma; (No. 127) and (No. 197).

5. Indianapolis traded its first-round (No. 26) draft pick to Washington for the Redskins’ second- (No. 46) and a 2020 second-round darft pick. Washington selected Montez Sweat, de, Mississippi State. Indianapolis selected (No. 46).

6. Seattle traded its first-round (No. 30) draft pick to the New York Giants for the Giants’ second- (No. 37), fourth- (No 132) and fifth-round (No. 142) picks. New York Giants selected Deandre Baker, cb, Georgia. Seattle selected (No. 37); (No. 132) and (No. 142).

7. Los Angeles Rams traded its first- (No. 31) and sixth-round (No. 203) picks to Atlanta for the Falcons’ second- (No. 45) and third-round (No. 79) picks. Atlanta selected Kaleb McGary, ot, Washington and (No. 203). L.A. Rams selected (No. 45) and (No. 79).

