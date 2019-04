2019 NFL Team Schedules

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern AMERICAN CONFERENCE Baltimore Ravens

Sept. 8 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 BYE

Nov. 3 New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 10 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 San Francisco, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 22 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills

Sept. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 28 at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at New England, TBD

Dec. 29 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals

Sept. 8 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 San Francisco, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Los Angeles Rams (London), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 BYE

Nov. 10 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Oakland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Sept. 8 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 22 Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 29 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 7 at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 13 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14 Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 24 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos

Sept. 9 at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 27 at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 Detroit, TBD

Dec. 29 Oakland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans

Sept. 9 at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Oakland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Jacksonville (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 1 New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Tampa Bay, TBD

Dec. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Oakland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Miami, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 21 at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 1 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 16 at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Sept. 8 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 Tennessee, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 29 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Houston (London), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 8 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 17 at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 27 Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 Oakland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angles Chargers

Sept. 8 Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 Houston, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Denver, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 20 at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 7 at Oakland, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 18 Kansas City (Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 21 or 22 Oakland, TBD

Dec. 29 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins

Sept. 8 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 13 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 3 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots

Sept. 8 Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 10 New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 21 at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 27 Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Houston, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 Buffalo, TBD

Dec. 29 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets

Sept. 8 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 16 Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 22 at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 6 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 21 New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 27 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Oakland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 12 at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 22 Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oakland Raiders

Sept. 9 Denver, 10:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 Kansas City, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Chicago (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 Detroit, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 7 Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 17 Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 Tennessee, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD

Dec. 29 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Sept. 8 at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30 Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 6 Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 28 Miami, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 3 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 14 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 24 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 29 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans

Sept. 8 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 19 at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 29 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)BS

Oct. 13 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 1 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Oakland, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

NATIONAL CONFERENCE Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 8 Detroit, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Atlanta, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 31 San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 10 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 1 Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 Cleveland, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons

Sept. 8 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 22 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 BYE

Nov. 10 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers

Sept. 8 Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 12 Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 22 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay (London), 9:30 a.m (NFLN)

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Seattle, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears

Sept. 5 Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at Oakland (London), 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 BYE

Oct. 20 New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 Detroit, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 24 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 5 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 29 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys

Sept. 8 New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27 BYE

Nov. 4 at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 10 Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 17 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at New England, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 5 at Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Dec. 15 Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions

Sept. 8 at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 BYE

Oct. 14 at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Oakland, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 17 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 Chicago, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 at Denver, TBD

Dec. 29 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay Packers

Sept. 5 at Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 15 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Denver, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 6 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 14 Detroit, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 20 Oakland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 27 at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 10 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 8 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 29 Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 13 San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Cincinnati (London), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 BYE

Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 Chicago, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 25 Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 1 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 at San Francisco, TBD

Dec. 29 Arizona Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings

Sept. 8 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Oakland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 6 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 Washington, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 3 at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 17 Denver, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 BYE

Dec. 2 at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 23 Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 29 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints

Sept. 9 Houston, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 6 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 20 at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Arizona, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 3 BYE

Nov. 10 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 28 at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 8 San Francisco, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 16 Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 22 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants

Sept. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 10 at New England, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 20 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 4 Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 10 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 09 at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 15 Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 22 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 8 Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 22 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 26 at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 6 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Seattle, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 1 at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 09 New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 15 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 BYE

Oct. 7 Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 13 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 31 at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 11 Seattle, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 17 Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Atlanta, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 Los Angeles Rams, TBD

Dec. 29 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 8 Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 22 New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 29 at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 3 Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Oct. 13 at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 Baltimore, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 27 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 11 at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 17 BYE

Nov. 24 at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 2 Minnesota, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Dec. 15 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sept. 8 San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 12 at Carolina, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sept. 22 New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 29 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 13 Carolina (London), 9:30 a.m (NFLN)

Oct. 20 BYE

Oct. 27 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 3 at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 Arizona, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 17 New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 24 at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 8 Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 15 at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 21 or 22 Houston, TBD

Dec. 29 Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Redskins

Sept. 8 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 15 Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 23 Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 29 at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 6 New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 13 at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 20 San Francisco, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 24 at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Nov. 3 at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 10 BYE

Nov. 17 New York Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 24 Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 1 at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8 at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 15 Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 22 New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 29 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

