2019 Playoff Overtime Goals

April 24, 2019 1:25 am
 
First Round

April 10 — N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, Josh Bailey, 4:39.

April 13 — Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Brooks Orpik, 1:48.

April 13 — Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, Craig Smith, 5:00.

April 13 — Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, Nathan MacKinnon, 8:27.

April 16 — Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, OT, Kyle Connor, 6:02

April 17 — Colorado 3, Calgary 2, OT, Mikko Rantanen, 10:23.

April 21 — San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, Tomas Hertl, 11:17 (sh).

April 22 — Dallas 2, Nashville 1, OT, John Klingberg, 17:02.

April 23 — San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT, Barclay Goodrow, 18:19.

