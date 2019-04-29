2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through April 28 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Dustin Johnson 5,667 2. Justin Thomas 5,359 3. Xander Schauffele 5,064 4. Matt Kuchar 4,939 5. Brooks Koepka 4,646 6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471 7. Rickie Fowler 3,940 8. Tony Finau 3,664 9. Tiger Woods 3,638 10. Phil Mickelson 3,515 11. Gary Woodland 3,511 12. Patrick Cantlay 3,496 13. Webb Simpson 3,313 14. Kevin Kisner 3,106 15. Charles Howell III 3,106 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 130.43 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 111.09 4. Cameron Smith AUS 105.58 5. Li Haotong CHN 104.96 6. Jason Day AUS 94.90 7. Justin Harding RSA 94.79 8. C.T. Pan TPE 94.58 9. Abraham Ancer MEX 90.49 10. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84 11. Adam Scott AUS 77.87 12. Corey Conners CAN 75.22 13. Sungjae Im KOR 72.39 14. Jazz Janewattananond THA 71.32 15. Branden Grace RSA 68.38

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.