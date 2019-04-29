Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

April 29, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through April 28
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 5,667
2. Justin Thomas 5,359
3. Xander Schauffele 5,064
4. Matt Kuchar 4,939
5. Brooks Koepka 4,646
6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471
7. Rickie Fowler 3,940
8. Tony Finau 3,664
9. Tiger Woods 3,638
10. Phil Mickelson 3,515
11. Gary Woodland 3,511
12. Patrick Cantlay 3,496
13. Webb Simpson 3,313
14. Kevin Kisner 3,106
15. Charles Howell III 3,106
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 130.43
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 111.09
4. Cameron Smith AUS 105.58
5. Li Haotong CHN 104.96
6. Jason Day AUS 94.90
7. Justin Harding RSA 94.79
8. C.T. Pan TPE 94.58
9. Abraham Ancer MEX 90.49
10. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84
11. Adam Scott AUS 77.87
12. Corey Conners CAN 75.22
13. Sungjae Im KOR 72.39
14. Jazz Janewattananond THA 71.32
15. Branden Grace RSA 68.38

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.