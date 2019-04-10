2019 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 3, Lost 0, Tied 1)

Sunday, Jan. 27 — United States 3, Panama 0

Saturday, Feb. 2 — United States 2, Costa Rica 0

Thursday, March 21 — United States 1, Ecuador 0

Tuesday, March 26 — United States 1, Chile 1

Advertisement

a-Tuesday, June 18 — vs. Guyana at St. Paul, Minn., 9:30 p.m.

a-Saturday, June 22 — vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

a-Wednesday, June 26 — vs. Panama at Kansas City, Kan., 8:30 p.m.

a-CONCACAF Gold Cup

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.