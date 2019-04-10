Listen Live Sports

2019 WNBA Draft List

April 10, 2019 7:58 pm
 
Wednesday, April 10
New York
First Round

1. Las Vegas, Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame

2. New York, Asia Durr, G, Louisville

3. Indiana, Tearia McCowan, C, Mississippi State

4. Chicago, Katie Lou Samuelson, G/F, Connecticut

5. Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame

6. Minnesota, Napheesa Collier, F, Connecticut

7. Los Angeles, Kalani Brown, C, Baylor

8. Phoenix, Alanna Smith, F, Stanford

9. Connecticut, Kristine Anigwe, C/F, California

10. Washington, Kiara Leslie, G, N.C. State

11. Atlanta, Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame

12. Seattle, Ezi Magbegor, F, Australia

