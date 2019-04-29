Listen Live Sports

2020 Ryder Cup Points

April 29, 2019 3:26 pm
 
At Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wis.
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 25-27, 2020
Through April 14
United States

1. Tiger Woods 2,347.063

2. Dustin Johnson 1,990.542

3. Kevin Kisner 1,085.456

4. Xander Schauffele 963.323

5. Brooks Koepka 941.292

6. Matt Kuchar 851.088

7. Jim Furyk 729.214

8. Webb Simpson 562.563

9. Tony Finau 544.313

10. Patrick Cantlay 481.990

11. Justin Thomas 396.713

12. Rickie Fowler 363.694

13. Bubba Watson 312.775

14. Brandt Snedeker 268.781

15. Aaron Wise 267.125

NEXT UPDATE: May 20, PGA Championship

European Points

1. David Lingmerth 165965.00

2. CléMent Berardo 32480.00

World Points

1. Francesco Molinari 373.12

2. Justin Rose 366.69

