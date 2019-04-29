2020 Ryder Cup Points

|At Whistling Straits
|Kohler, Wis.
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 25-27, 2020
|Through April 14
|United States
1. Tiger Woods 2,347.063
2. Dustin Johnson 1,990.542
3. Kevin Kisner 1,085.456
4. Xander Schauffele 963.323
5. Brooks Koepka 941.292
6. Matt Kuchar 851.088
7. Jim Furyk 729.214
8. Webb Simpson 562.563
9. Tony Finau 544.313
10. Patrick Cantlay 481.990
11. Justin Thomas 396.713
12. Rickie Fowler 363.694
13. Bubba Watson 312.775
14. Brandt Snedeker 268.781
15. Aaron Wise 267.125
NEXT UPDATE: May 20, PGA Championship
1. David Lingmerth 165965.00
2. CléMent Berardo 32480.00
1. Francesco Molinari 373.12
2. Justin Rose 366.69
