2020 UL International Crown set for Centurion in England

April 6, 2019 1:38 pm
 
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — The 2020 UL International Crown women’s team match-play tournament will be played at the Centurion Club in England.

The LPGA Tour and UL announced the site Saturday at the ANA Inspiration.

The eight-country event is set for Aug. 27-30 at the course north of London. The Centurion Club hosted the GolfSixes mixed men’s and women’s tournament last year.

England tied for second in the UL International Crown last year behind host South Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon. The United States won the inaugural event in 2014 at Caves Valley in Maryland and Spain took the 2016 title at the Merit Club in Illinois.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

