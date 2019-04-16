Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2026 MLB All-Star Game will be in Philadelphia

April 16, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday at Independence Hall with a cast of All-Stars past and present on stage behind him. Phillies Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and six-time All-Star Bryce Harper were the last two speakers to address the crowd.

This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. The 1976 All-Star Game was played at Veterans Stadium to mark the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the 1996 All-Star Game also was played at the Vet, which stood in the same sports complex in South Philadelphia. The 1943 and 1952 games were at Shibe Park.

This year’s All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland. The 2020 game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, site of the 1980 game. Sites for 2021-25 have not been announced.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.