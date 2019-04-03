Listen Live Sports

3 minor league players suspended for drug violations

April 12, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Two players in the Detroit Tigers system and a free agent pitcher have been suspended 25 games each for violating the minor league drug program.

The commissioner’s office announced the penalties Friday.

Catcher Moises Nunez, on the roster of Class A Connecticut of the New York-Penn League, and pitcher Richard Terrero of the Tigers’ team in the Gulf Coast League were suspended. Also penalized was free agent Jorge Baez.

There have been 15 players suspended this year under the minor league program, plus Boston pitcher Steven Wright, Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund and Houston pitcher Francis Martes under the major league program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

