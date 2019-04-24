Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
49ers pick up 5th-year option on DL DeForest Buckner

April 24, 2019 2:45 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman DeForest Buckner’s rookie contract.

Buckner will make about $12.5 million in 2020 under the option picked up on Wednesday. It will be guaranteed on the first day of the 2020 league year.

Buckner was selected seventh overall in 2016 out of Oregon. He’s coming off his best season with a career-high 12 sacks, 67 tackles, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He had the most sacks for a 49ers player since Aldon Smith had 19 ½ in 2012.

Buckner has 215 tackles, 21 sacks, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 47 games over three years.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

