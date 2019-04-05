Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
49ers sign defensive lineman Damontre Moore to one-year deal

April 5, 2019 6:22 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Damontre Moore has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced the addition of Moore on Friday. This is Moore’s sixth NFL team in seven years.

Selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Texas A&M, Moore appeared in two games last season for the Raiders after signing with Oakland on Dec. 4 before being waived Dec. 24. After that, he signed with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football and had 22 tackles, 7.0 sacks and recovered a fumble.

Moore has played in 54 games NFL games in his career, notching 63 tackles, 10 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

