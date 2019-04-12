Listen Live Sports

49ers sign former AAF lineman Daniel Brunskill

April 12, 2019 2:53 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to a one-year deal.

Brunskill started eight games at tackle for San Diego in the Alliance of American Football before signing with the 49ers on Friday.

Brunskill spent the past two seasons on the practice squad for the Atlanta Falcons after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State.

