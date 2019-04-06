76ers-Bulls, Box

PHILADELPHIA (116)

Harris 6-14 4-6 16, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Embiid 9-16 2-6 20, B.Simmons 6-10 2-5 14, Redick 8-12 3-3 23, Bolden 4-7 0-0 11, Marjanovic 4-5 2-3 10, Monroe 4-5 1-1 9, McConnell 3-6 1-2 7, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Milton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 46-88 15-26 116.

CHICAGO (96)

Harrison 3-6 0-0 8, Selden 2-7 0-0 4, Lopez 4-6 0-0 8, Lemon Jr. 4-16 0-0 8, Alkins 2-7 2-2 7, J.Sampson 11-17 6-7 29, Felicio 2-5 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 3-8 0-0 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-12 3-4 14, B.Sampson 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 38-89 12-15 96.

Philadelphia 24 33 29 30—116 Chicago 20 29 19 28— 96

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-7, Bolden 3-4, Scott 1-3, Smith 1-5, Marjanovic 0-1, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2, Embiid 0-3), Chicago 8-25 (Harrison 2-2, B.Sampson 2-2, Alkins 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, J.Sampson 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-6, Lopez 0-1, Selden 0-2, Lemon Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 54 (Embiid 10), Chicago 38 (J.Sampson, Lemon Jr. 8). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Harris, Embiid 5), Chicago 22 (Lemon Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 14, Chicago 22. A_21,059 (20,917).

