The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
76ers-Heat, Box

April 9, 2019 10:10 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (99)

Butler 2-5 0-0 4, Harris 3-16 0-0 6, Bolden 0-3 0-0 0, B.Simmons 7-12 2-2 16, Smith 4-8 2-2 11, Highsmith 1-3 0-0 2, A.Johnson 2-6 1-2 5, Marjanovic 6-10 0-0 12, Monroe 6-8 6-6 18, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2, Milton 2-9 1-2 7, J.Simmons 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 40-98 14-16 99.

MIAMI (122)

Winslow 6-9 0-0 16, Olynyk 3-4 0-0 8, Adebayo 8-11 3-5 19, Dragic 2-10 1-2 6, Wade 10-23 6-6 30, Jones Jr. 2-2 3-4 7, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, J.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Haslem 2-7 3-4 7, Maten 0-2 0-0 0, Whiteside 7-8 1-2 15, Waiters 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 46-87 17-23 122.

Philadelphia 20 22 18 39— 99
Miami 34 27 30 31—122

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 5-25 (J.Simmons 2-3, Milton 2-6, Smith 1-3, Korkmaz 0-1, Highsmith 0-1, A.Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-1, Bolden 0-3, Harris 0-6), Miami 13-27 (Winslow 4-5, Wade 4-10, Olynyk 2-3, Waiters 2-4, Dragic 1-3, Haslem 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Harris 9), Miami 44 (Whiteside, Adebayo 9). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (J.Simmons 8), Miami 29 (Dragic 13). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 19, Miami 18. A_20,153 (19,600).

