The Associated Press
 
76ers-Mavericks, Box

April 1, 2019 10:55 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (102)

Ennis III 1-6 2-4 4, T.Harris 10-19 4-5 25, Bolden 1-6 0-0 2, B.Simmons 5-15 7-11 17, Redick 8-17 6-6 26, Highsmith 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 1-5 2-2 4, Marjanovic 1-4 3-4 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McConnell 7-10 0-0 15, Milton 0-4 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-93 24-32 102.

DALLAS (122)

Jackson 7-11 7-8 24, Nowitzki 3-10 0-0 7, Powell 5-6 2-3 14, Brunson 6-11 0-0 13, Lee 1-5 0-0 2, Finney-Smith 4-8 0-1 9, Kleber 5-8 0-0 12, Mejri 5-9 4-7 16, Burke 6-14 4-6 16, Macon 1-8 0-0 2, Broekhoff 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 46-98 18-27 122.

Philadelphia 32 18 27 25—102
Dallas 27 41 29 25—122

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-33 (Redick 4-11, McConnell 1-1, T.Harris 1-6, Highsmith 0-1, Johnson 0-1, B.Simmons 0-1, Milton 0-2, Ennis III 0-2, Bolden 0-4, Scott 0-4), Dallas 12-33 (Jackson 3-6, Powell 2-3, Kleber 2-4, Mejri 2-4, Brunson 1-2, Nowitzki 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Macon 0-1, Lee 0-2, Broekhoff 0-2, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 55 (Ennis III 8), Dallas 54 (Mejri 14). Assists_Philadelphia 20 (B.Simmons 5), Dallas 29 (Brunson 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, Dallas 22. A_19,645 (19,200).

The Associated Press

