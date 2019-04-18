76ers-Nets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (131)

Butler 6-13 4-4 16, T.Harris 11-19 1-1 29, Monroe 4-13 1-2 9, B.Simmons 11-13 9-11 31, Redick 7-17 7-9 26, Ennis III 2-5 0-0 4, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Marjanovic 3-5 8-8 14, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, J.Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Korkmaz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-93 30-35 131.

BROOKLYN (115)

Carroll 2-8 0-0 6, Kurucs 1-5 1-2 3, Allen 4-5 7-9 15, Russell 12-26 0-0 26, J.Harris 2-7 4-4 8, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 10-13 14, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 5-13 4-4 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Pinson 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 10-17 3-3 26. Totals 39-95 29-35 115.

Philadelphia 32 33 32 34—131 Brooklyn 24 35 31 25—115

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-27 (T.Harris 6-6, Redick 5-9, Marjanovic 0-1, Korkmaz 0-1, Butler 0-3, Ennis III 0-3, Scott 0-4), Brooklyn 8-39 (LeVert 3-8, Carroll 2-6, Russell 2-9, Dinwiddie 1-4, Graham 0-1, Pinson 0-2, Dudley 0-2, Kurucs 0-3, J.Harris 0-4). Fouled Out_Marjanovic. Rebounds_Philadelphia 54 (T.Harris 16), Brooklyn 43 (LeVert 7). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 9), Brooklyn 12 (Russell, Hollis-Jefferson 3). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 29, Brooklyn 24. Technicals_B.Simmons, Dinwiddie, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, Hollis-Jefferson. A_17,732 (17,732).

