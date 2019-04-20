76ers-Nets, Box

PHILADELPHIA (112)

Butler 4-6 2-2 11, T.Harris 10-20 4-6 24, Embiid 12-22 6-6 31, B.Simmons 7-12 1-1 15, Redick 3-11 0-0 9, Ennis III 3-6 0-0 7, Scott 3-6 0-0 8, Bolden 0-1 1-2 1, Marjanovic 1-3 2-4 4, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-88 16-21 112.

BROOKLYN (108)

J.Harris 4-14 2-2 10, Dudley 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 7-11 7-7 21, Russell 6-19 5-5 21, LeVert 9-18 4-9 25, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Carroll 0-6 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-3 3-4 3, Dinwiddie 7-12 1-2 18. Totals 36-90 24-31 108.

Philadelphia 24 33 28 27—112 Brooklyn 33 30 28 17—108

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 8-26 (Redick 3-9, Scott 2-4, Butler 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Ennis III 1-3, Bolden 0-1, T.Harris 0-4), Brooklyn 12-38 (Russell 4-9, Dinwiddie 3-6, LeVert 3-8, Dudley 2-3, Graham 0-2, Carroll 0-4, J.Harris 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 55 (Embiid 16), Brooklyn 42 (Allen 8). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (B.Simmons 8), Brooklyn 23 (LeVert, Russell 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Brooklyn 26. Technicals_Butler, Dudley. Ejected_Butler, Dudley. A_17,732 (17,732).

