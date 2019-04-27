76ers-Raptors, Box

Butler 4-12 2-4 10, Harris 6-17 0-0 14, Embiid 5-18 5-6 16, B.Simmons 7-8 0-1 14, Redick 6-13 0-0 17, Ennis III 4-5 2-4 11, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 3-4 3, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 35-89 14-21 95.
Leonard 16-23 10-11 45, Siakam 12-15 2-4 29, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 1-1 9, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-9 1-2 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 1-2 1-4 3, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 17-24 108.
|Philadelphia
|31
|21
|29
|14—
|95
|Toronto
|39
|22
|31
|16—108
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 5-12, Harris 2-4, Ennis III 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bolden 1-4, Butler 0-3), Toronto 9-27 (Siakam 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Lowry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Harris 15), Toronto 40 (Leonard 11). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Harris 6), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Toronto 24. Technicals_Redick. A_19,800 (19,800).
