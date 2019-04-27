Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Raptors, Box

April 27, 2019 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (95)

Butler 4-12 2-4 10, Harris 6-17 0-0 14, Embiid 5-18 5-6 16, B.Simmons 7-8 0-1 14, Redick 6-13 0-0 17, Ennis III 4-5 2-4 11, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 3-4 3, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 35-89 14-21 95.

TORONTO (108)

Leonard 16-23 10-11 45, Siakam 12-15 2-4 29, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 1-1 9, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-9 1-2 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 1-2 1-4 3, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 17-24 108.

Philadelphia 31 21 29 14— 95
Toronto 39 22 31 16—108

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 5-12, Harris 2-4, Ennis III 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bolden 1-4, Butler 0-3), Toronto 9-27 (Siakam 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Lowry 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Harris 15), Toronto 40 (Leonard 11). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Harris 6), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Toronto 24. Technicals_Redick. A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.