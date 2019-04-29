76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (94)

Butler 9-22 8-8 30, Harris 3-11 2-2 9, Embiid 2-7 8-8 12, B.Simmons 3-6 0-0 6, Redick 4-10 1-1 11, Ennis III 4-10 3-5 13, Bolden 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 4-7 2-2 10, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 24-26 94.

TORONTO (89)

Leonard 13-24 6-7 35, Siakam 9-25 1-2 21, Gasol 1-6 2-2 5, Lowry 7-17 4-4 20, Green 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 1-3 0-0 3, Ibaka 1-5 0-0 2, VanVleet 0-2 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-91 13-15 89.

Philadelphia 26 25 18 25—94 Toronto 17 21 25 26—89

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-35 (Butler 4-10, Ennis III 2-6, Redick 2-8, Bolden 1-3, Harris 1-5, Embiid 0-3), Toronto 10-37 (Leonard 3-10, Lowry 2-6, Siakam 2-7, Powell 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Green 1-6, Ibaka 0-1, Meeks 0-1, VanVleet 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 53 (Butler, Harris 11), Toronto 36 (Leonard, Gasol, Siakam 7). Assists_Philadelphia 22 (Embiid, Butler, B.Simmons 5), Toronto 20 (Leonard 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 18, Toronto 22. Technicals_Toronto coach Nick Nurse, Green. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.